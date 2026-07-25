Arlington police investigating after man found shot in truck
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ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating a deadly Friday night shooting that left one man dead.
What we know:
Officers responded to the intersection of Highlander Boulevard and MLK Drive around 8:40 p.m. Friday for a shots-fired call.
Arriving officers found a truck that had gone off the roadway. The driver of the truck had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The identity of the driver has not been released.
Authorities said no arrests have been made.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Arlington Police Department.