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Arlington police investigating after man found shot in truck

By
FOX 4
Arlington
Published July 25, 2026 10:47 AM CDT
Published July 25, 2026 10:47 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Arlington police are investigating a deadly Friday night shooting that left one man dead.
    • Officers responded to the intersection of Highlander Boulevard and MLK Drive around 8:40 p.m. Friday for a shots-fired call.
    • Arriving officers found a truck that had gone off the roadway. The driver of the truck had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating a deadly Friday night shooting that left one man dead.

What we know:

Officers responded to the intersection of Highlander Boulevard and MLK Drive around 8:40 p.m. Friday for a shots-fired call.

Arriving officers found a truck that had gone off the roadway. The driver of the truck had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver has not been released.

Authorities said no arrests have been made.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Arlington Police Department.

ArlingtonCrime and Public Safety