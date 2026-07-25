Arlington police investigating after man found shot in truck

article

The Brief Arlington police are investigating a deadly Friday night shooting that left one man dead. Officers responded to the intersection of Highlander Boulevard and MLK Drive around 8:40 p.m. Friday for a shots-fired call. Arriving officers found a truck that had gone off the roadway. The driver of the truck had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.



Arlington police are investigating a deadly Friday night shooting that left one man dead.

What we know:

Officers responded to the intersection of Highlander Boulevard and MLK Drive around 8:40 p.m. Friday for a shots-fired call.

Arriving officers found a truck that had gone off the roadway. The driver of the truck had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver has not been released.

Authorities said no arrests have been made.