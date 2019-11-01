Expand / Collapse search

Arlington police find teens playing with realistic pellet guns after responding to shooting report

Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police responded to a shooting call in a neighborhood on Friday, and found several teenagers firing pellet guns.

A caller told officers a shooting in progress was happening near several homes, but they did not specify where.

Officers arrived on scene with lights and sirens on, and a teen holding what looked like a machine gun ran into the home.

The teenager eventually went back outside, and at that time, officers realized the guns were fake.

No one was hurt.