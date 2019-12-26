Arlington police chief spends Christmas Day on patrol

Arlington’s top cop took a few steps down in the ranks on Christmas Day to cover the shift of a selected officer.

It’s an annual tradition. Chief Will Johnson filled in on the streets so one of his officers could stay home and spend time with his family for the holiday.

The chief said being a police officer doesn’t always allow parents to be present in the lives of their children.

It was particularly special for Officer William Bill’s family since his wife is also in law enforcement and works the opposite shift.

“During the week we don’t see each other. No, he gets home in the middle of the night and I go to work in the very early morning,” Heather Bill said.

“I mean, I don’t get to see them too much together anymore,” their son Caleb said.

“Thank you, Chief, for letting my dad get off,” their daughter Bailey added.

Chief Johnson said it gave him a chance to get back to his roots in law enforcement.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t a quiet night for the chief. He responded to several calls including one involving a stabbing.