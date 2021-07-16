Arlington police arrest hit-and-run driver who killed father of three

article

Arlington police have made an arrest for the hit-and-run crash that killed a father of three.

It happened two weeks ago after a Pantego police officer tried to pull over a driver for speeding.

The driver was traveling 100 miles per hour when he slammed into 39-year-old Douglas Oseimo’s car. He took off on foot after the crash.

Oseimo, a husband and father of three young children, was working as a Door Dash delivery driver at the time to support his family.

Relatives were hoping for an arrest to bring some closure.

"We want to get closure and know really what happened," said Jeremiah Manduku, a relative.

"They are going to miss his dad, his love, his warmth. But they are also going to miss his financial support," said Frank Mokua, another relative.

Charlton Harris (Arlington PD)

Police released video of a man seen on security video walking away from the crash scene.

Tips from people who saw that video helped investigators track down the suspect – 42-year-old Charlton Harris.

Harris was arrested at a motel in Grand Prairie overnight. He’s now facing charges for murder, accident involving death and public intoxication.

"We are grateful for the community participation and tips that came in," said Arlington Chief of Police Al Jones. "Often times, we need the public’s help to solve these types of cases and that is exactly what happened in this instance."

Although witnesses originally told police there were two people in the suspect’s car, investigators later determined Harris was alone.