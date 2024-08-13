Arlington officer burned while pulling suspect out of fire

article

An Arlington police officer was burned in a house fire while responding to a domestic violence call.

It happened Monday afternoon as the officer was responding to reports of a shooting at a house on Connolly Terrace, which is near Collins Street and Park Row Drive.

Police said a man set the house on fire after firing a gun at his wife.

The officer pulled the suspect from the burning home, and they were both burned in the process.

The officer was treated and released from the hospital.

Featured article

The suspect is still being treated for his injuries.

His wife was grazed by a bullet but not seriously hurt.