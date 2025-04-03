Arlington murder suspect arrested in California after nearly a decade on the run

article

The Brief Arlington police say Francisco Rodriguez, wanted for a 2016 murder, was arrested in California after nearly a decade on the run. Rodriguez is accused of shooting Hugo Hernandez-Castrejon at a party in Arlington before fleeing the scene. He was taken into custody in California on an unrelated charge and is awaiting extradition to Texas.



An Arlington murder suspect was arrested this week in San Diego after nearly 10 years on the run, according to Arlington police.

What we know:

Arlington police arrested Francisco Rodriguez, 31, in connection with the 2016 shooting death of Hugo Hernandez-Castrejon at an Arlington home.

Arlington shooting

The backstory:

On May 1, 2016, Arlington officers responded to a shooting call in the 3100 block of Bahar Drive.

They found Hernandez-Castrejon unresponsive in the backyard with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators determined both Hernandez-Castrejon and Rodriguez had been at a party at the home. Witnesses said Rodriguez had been handling a handgun that was on a table in the backyard. Shortly after, Hernandez-Castrejon was shot.

Rodriguez fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

That same month, Arlington police obtained a warrant for Rodriguez’s arrest on one count of murder, but he was believed to have left the country.

The arrest

What's New:

This week, Arlington police were notified that Rodriguez had been arrested in Escondido, California, on an unrelated charge. California authorities confirmed his outstanding murder warrant, and he was taken into custody.

Rodriguez is being held at the San Diego County Jail, awaiting extradition to Tarrant County.