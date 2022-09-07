Arlington middle school student arrested for bringing gun to school

article

A student at Gunn Junior High in Arlington was arrested Friday after bringing a gun to school.

Principal Dr. Matt Varnell sent a letter to parents to notify them of the incident.

Varnell says a student spotted the student with a gun and reported it.

When the administration and school resource officer investigated, the student admitted to having the firearm.

Arlington police arrested the student and charged him with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in a Prohibited Place.

There were no injuries.

Arlington PD put out a statement encouraging parents and guardians to properly secure their firearms, so kids do not have easy access to them.