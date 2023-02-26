Arlington hiring lifeguards for $15 an hour

It may still be February, but the city of Arlington is looking to get ready for pool season by hiring lifeguards.

The city is offering $15 an hour for lifeguards and $10.50 an hour for cashiers at city pools.

The city will also pay for training, certifications and uniforms.

Arlington is looking to keep pools open this year after a shortage of lifeguards forced the city to cut hours.

Three of the city's five outdoor pools had to reduce hours by 50% in 2022.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Arlington limiting pool hours due to lifeguard shortage

"We know that our community pools play an important role in the quality of life for our residents, especially during our hot Texas months. We are thinking outside the box with staff recruitment and ensuring that we are going the distance to provide safe and fun pools all summer long," said Arlington Aquatics Manager Courtni Anderson in a statement.

The department says it is trying to hire 120 seasonal employees.