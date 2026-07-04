LIVE | Arlington July 4 parade celebrates city’s 150th, America’s 250th anniversary

The Brief Downtown Arlington kicks off its 62nd Independence Day parade at 9 a.m. Saturday, coinciding with the city's 150th anniversary. More than 100 entries will march for an estimated 75,000 spectators, with crowds likely boosted by international soccer fans in town for the World Cup. Originating as a small 1965 bike parade, the event has grown into the largest July 4 parade in Texas and one of the biggest nationwide.



Downtown Arlington will kick off the Independence Day celebration with a parade on Saturday morning.

This year marks a double milestone. The city of Arlington is celebrating its 150th anniversary, and America is celebrating its 250th birthday.

What we know:

Saturday’s parade kicks off around 9 a.m. with a route that winds through the University of Texas at Arlington campus and Downtown Dallas.

It features more than 100 entries, including all of the marching bands from the city’s high schools, car clubs, and colorful floats carrying members of local groups and businesses.

About 75,000 people are expected to attend, but organizers said the crowd this year could be larger because of Friday’s World Cup match at Dallas Stadium between Egypt and Australia.

There may be World Cup fans from out of town who decide to experience the morning parade, bringing an added international flavor to the festivities.

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The backstory:

This is the 62nd year for the Arlington Independence Day parade.

From its humble beginnings as a bike parade in Randoll Mill Park in 1965, it has grown into a beloved tradition.

It’s now the largest July 4 parade in Texas and one of the largest in the country.