Arlington ISD set to hire Matt Smith as new superintendent

The Arlington Independent School District has found its new superintendent after months of searching.

Trustees voted unanimously to name Dr. Matt Smith the lone finalist for the job.

Smith has more than 20 years of administrative experience.

He comes from Belton ISD in Central Texas, where he’s been superintendent since 2020.

Arlington ISD will offer Smith an official contract after a 21-day waiting period required by state law. He is set to sign that contract on Jan. 8.

The district had been searching for a new superintendent since Dr. Marcelo Cavazos retired in August.

Trustees picked a finalist earlier this year, but that candidate backed out a few weeks later.

The interim superintendent chose not to fill the role permanently.