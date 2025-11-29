1 killed, 1 injured in Arlington crash on I-30

article

The Brief A fatal two-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 30 in Arlington early Saturday morning, resulting in one death. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the second vehicle was hospitalized with injuries. Investigators are currently trying to determine what caused one of the sedans to lose control and hit the wall.



Arlington police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 that killed one person and injured another early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to Interstate 30 near SH 360 and Great Southwest Parkway just before 2 a.m. after receiving 911 calls of a major crash with a vehicle on fire.

Arriving officers found two cars involved, a white sedan and a gray sedan. The white sedan was on fire.

Firefighters arrived on scene and put out the car fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the gray sedan was taken to an area hospital for their injuries.

Investigators said both vehicles were driving westbound on I-30 when the white sedan lost control and collided with the gray sedan. The white sedan then hit a wall and caught on fire.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not determined what caused the white sedan to lose control.

The identity of the victim has not been released.