Shots fired, guns tossed out window: Police arrest 3 after high-speed chase

Fort Worth police arrested three people Wednesday after guns were thrown from a car during a pursuit that ended in Arlington.

Officers with the Fort Worth Police Department were parked near Glenwood Park when they saw a silver Nissan sedan enter the park and stop.

One of the suspects got out of the car, fired several shots, and then got back in.

When officers attempted to detain the suspect, the driver sped off, initiating a 15-minute pursuit.

The chase headed north on South Riverside Drive before the suspects turned onto the East Freeway toward Arlington.

A rifle was thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit.

The pursuit ended near the 1500 block of Eden Lane in Arlington, where the car came to a stop. Police arrested three suspects at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.