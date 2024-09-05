Arlington firefighters recognized for saving 65-year-old man from burning apartment

The Brief Fire crews were recognized for saving 65-year-old Shoney Singh from his burning apartment in March. Singh got to thank his heroes in person while the city recognized them for their valiant efforts. Singh still lives in the complex in a different building and under a new lease on life.



An Arlington man had the opportunity to thank the crew that saved him from a burning apartment complex earlier this year.

For their efforts, they received a lifesaving award during a Thursday ceremony.

A kitchen fire burned the inside of a unit at the South Point Apartments on March 15.

An automatic sprinkler system put out the flames. The responding Arlington firefighters were initially waved off.

"When the first engine arrived, maintenance stated this was a false alarm," recalled Arlington Fire Asst. Chief Brent Shanklin. "The initial engine disregarded the second engine but remained on scene to verify there was no incident."

But the firefighters’ intuition to double-check and a team effort by the crew of Engine 13 are the reasons Shoney Singh is alive today.

Featured article

"The doctors told me I had a lot of smoke inhalation and they had to bring me back alive, thanks to these wonderful people," said Singh.

The 65-year-old was asleep in a bedroom. The flames never left the kitchen, but there was heavy smoke throughout the residence.

"There was definitely a kitchen fire. The cabinets were all burned. It had burned inside the kitchen," explained Arlington Fire Lt. Michelle Dereta "We were doing our search after we knew the fire was under control. That’s when we found him unresponsive. That’s when I called for victim removal."

The entire crew is receiving the city’s lifesaving award for their efforts.

Singh remained in the hospital for 14 days.

MORE HEARTWARMING NEWS

"Since that incident, I don’t think there’s been a day I don’t thank God for them, these people because they do such a wonderful job," he said.

Singh still lives at the complex in a different building and under a new lease on life.

"I’m great. I’m wonderful. I’m really good," he said. "I have to thank God nothing major happened to me, and the response was so fast. These people and what they did for me have no aftereffects, so I’m very good. I’m blessed!"

The lieutenant from the crew says they’ve been at the complex a few times since the fire. Each time, they make a point to check in on Mr. Singh to make sure he’s doing okay.