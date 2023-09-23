1 killed in late night crash in Arlington

article

Arlington police are investigating a crash late Friday night that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old woman.

The wreck happened at about 10:30 p.m., in the 3600 block of Hogan Lane.

Investigators found that someone was driving a Chevrolet Malibu at a high rate of speed, when they lost control, crossed the center median, and struck a Toyota Camry.

The Malibu then struck an electrical pole and landed in a home’s backyard.

Police said the driver of the Malibu was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A passenger inside the Malibu was pronounced dead at the scene.

Those in the Camry were not injured.

Police said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

No further details were released as police continue their investigation.