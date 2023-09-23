1 killed in late night crash in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating a crash late Friday night that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old woman.
The wreck happened at about 10:30 p.m., in the 3600 block of Hogan Lane.
Investigators found that someone was driving a Chevrolet Malibu at a high rate of speed, when they lost control, crossed the center median, and struck a Toyota Camry.
The Malibu then struck an electrical pole and landed in a home’s backyard.
Police said the driver of the Malibu was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A passenger inside the Malibu was pronounced dead at the scene.
Those in the Camry were not injured.
Police said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
No further details were released as police continue their investigation.