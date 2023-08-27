Expand / Collapse search

Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter for fatal hit-and-run crash in Arlington

By
Published 
Arlington
FOX 4

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police said the suspected driver in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m., in the 3600 block of State Highway 360.

Investigators found that a Toyota Yaris was stalled in the outside southbound lane of the highway, when a Chevrolet Silverado struck the Toyota, which caused the 33-year-old driver of the Toyota to be ejected.

The driver of the Toyota, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Featured

Arlington business owner with NSFW neck tattoo arrested after shooting employee he just fired, police say
article

Arlington business owner with NSFW neck tattoo arrested after shooting employee he just fired, police say

Investigators say that the owner and the employee were in a verbal fight following the firing, the owner pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at the employee.

Police said the driver of the Chevrolet continued driving and left the scene.

An off-duty police officer followed that vehicle, and Mansfield PD stopped the vehicle.

That driver was arrested by Arlington PD and charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.

The suspect’s name was not released.