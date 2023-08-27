Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter for fatal hit-and-run crash in Arlington

Arlington police said the suspected driver in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m., in the 3600 block of State Highway 360.

Investigators found that a Toyota Yaris was stalled in the outside southbound lane of the highway, when a Chevrolet Silverado struck the Toyota, which caused the 33-year-old driver of the Toyota to be ejected.

The driver of the Toyota, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Chevrolet continued driving and left the scene.

An off-duty police officer followed that vehicle, and Mansfield PD stopped the vehicle.

That driver was arrested by Arlington PD and charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.

The suspect’s name was not released.