Arlington park to reopen after coyote attacks

The Arlington park where children were bitten by a coyote reopened on Tuesday.

Parkway Central Park has been closed since last Tuesday, after three separate biting incidents on Saturday, Feb. 10, Monday, Feb. 12 and Tuesday, Feb. 13.

An aggressive coyote was captured at an Arlington park Thursday morning. (City of Arlington)

The City of Arlington says the coyote believed to be responsible for the attacks at the park was captured and euthanized.

The animal tested negative for rabies.

The USDA was called to the area to observe and spotted two coyotes in the area around the park. The staff members said they didn't display any concerning behavior and that they are not considered a threat at this time.

The USDA did say that multiple overflowing trash containers in the area were spotted in the area, which could have attracted the coyotes.

The three children who were bitten have all been treated and were released from the hospital.

The City of Arlington encourages anyone who spots a coyote to report it to the City's Action Center webpage.