Arlington church hosting virtual Easter egg hunt on Minecraft
article
ARLINGTON, Texas - With places of worship closed, a North Texas church is getting creative to celebrate Easter this year.
Tate Springs Baptist Church in Arlington announced that they have designed a virtual egg hunt on Minecraft, the popular video game.
The church started doing it this week to get kids involved in a weekly bible study.
The church has built its own server, which disables inappropriate features. Only church members and trusted friends will be able to participate.