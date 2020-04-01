Expand / Collapse search

Arlington church hosting virtual Easter egg hunt on Minecraft

Arlington
FOX 4
ARLINGTON, Texas - With places of worship closed, a North Texas church is getting creative to celebrate Easter this year.

Tate Springs Baptist Church in Arlington announced that they have designed a virtual egg hunt on Minecraft, the popular video game.

The church started doing it this week to get kids involved in a weekly bible study.

The church has built its own server, which disables inappropriate features. Only church members and trusted friends will be able to participate.