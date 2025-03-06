3-alarm fire damages apartments in Arlington

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Firefighters battled a large fire at an apartment complex in Arlington on Thursday morning.

Arlington apartment fire

What we know:

So far, only a few details have been released about the three-alarm fire on Millview Drive.

The Arlington Fire Department confirmed that when firefigthters arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames rising from the roof of the two-story building.

The fire was mostly out by the time SKY 4 arrived at the scene.

Images from SKY 4 showed a significant amount of damage.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear if anyone was injured or how many people will be affected.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.