3-alarm fire damages apartments in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Firefighters battled a large fire at an apartment complex in Arlington on Thursday morning.
What we know:
So far, only a few details have been released about the three-alarm fire on Millview Drive.
The Arlington Fire Department confirmed that when firefigthters arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames rising from the roof of the two-story building.
The fire was mostly out by the time SKY 4 arrived at the scene.
Images from SKY 4 showed a significant amount of damage.
What we don't know:
It’s not yet clear if anyone was injured or how many people will be affected.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Arlington Fire Department.