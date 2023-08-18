Power outage planned for North Texas town on the hottest day of the year

Some residents in Denton County will be without electricity for up to five hours on what could be the hottest day of the year.

Oncor is planning to turn off the power at 11 p.m. on Friday to the town of Argyle so that they can safely install upgraded transformer equipment.

"An electrical outage is never ideal. However, if the equipment fails it will result in an 18-hour power outage to repair and replace it. Oncor has agreed to complete this project in the middle of the night to provide the least disruption to households and take advantage of lower temperatures," town officials said in a news release.

But temperatures are expected to reach a dangerously high 110 degrees on Friday. FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Dylan Federico said at 11 p.m., it will still be about 96 degrees outside.

Argyle officials urged anyone who experiences a heat-related health emergency during the outage to call 911.

The town said because of the extreme growth in the area, a transformer that was installed a year ago has already reached its maximum capacity.

Friday night’s work will help that transformer meet the current demands while also making room for expansion.

The equipment upgrade will affect the same residents who experienced an eight-hour outage earlier this month.

This time, the town is hoping the work will be done in less than five hours.