The State Fair of Texas is now hiring

The State Fair of Texas is hiring more than 7,000 seasonal jobs.

With the State Fair being less than 90 days away, the fair is looking for thousands to join the Tex Team in greeting fairgoers.

Job opportunities are also available in the following areas: coupon sales, creative arts, games, gates, guest services, livestock, maintenance, plumbing and more.

The starting wage for job openings is $18.25/hour, a 2.3% increase from the previous $17.82/hour last year.

To apply to a position at the State Fair of Texas, visit BigTex.com/Jobs .

The fair has partnered with various local organizations to provide access to internet and computer facilities for those wanting to apply.

Some of the participating locations include Cornerstone Baptist Church and TR Hoover Community Development Center.

The State Fair of Texas starts Sept. 27 and runs through Oct. 20.

Season passes are already on sale.