APD: DNA testing being done to confirm infant found in Harris County is Margo Carey

The Austin Police Department has announced that DNA testing is underway to determine if the infant involved in a welfare check in Harris County is missing Margo Carey.

33-year-old Heidi Broussard and her daughter, Margo Carey, vanished from their Austin home last week after Broussard dropped her son off at Cowan Elementary School in the morning, police said at the time.

The infant is healthy and in the care of Child Protective Services, according to police. A deceased adult female was also located at the residence.

An autopsy is underway to determine the identity of the deceased female.

One person has been arrested and has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse.

The Austin Police Department is planning on hosting a 2 p.m. news conference with the FBI, DPS and the Travis County District Attorney’s Office to share the latest developments in this investigation. FOX 7 Austin will be sharing the press conference live on our website and Facebook.

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR

Reports of a possible arrest came this morning after investigators discovered the body of a woman, likely that of the missing woman, in the trunk of a car outside a Houston-area home Thursday night. The Austin Police Department, Texas Rangers, FBI and Houston area authorities were at a home on Bo Jack Drive in Harris County overnight.

Authorities reportedly showed up to check on the welfare of a one-month-old baby girl and that the child was taken to a hospital to be checked out and did not have any obvious signs of injury.

33-year-old Heidi Broussard and baby Margo Carey haven't been seen or heard from since December 12.

Heidi Broussard and her daughter vanished from their home near West William Cannon and South First Street in Austin after Broussard dropped her son off at Cowan Elementary School on Thursday, December 12. Authorities believe both mother and baby returned to their residence before they went missing, but Broussard's car and her and her daughter's belongings were all still at the residence when Broussard's fiance, Shane Carey, discovered them missing and alerted police.

What happened after that is still a mystery. “Heidi and Margo were reported missing to us, to the Austin Police Department at approximately 7:30 that night, on Thursday,” said Det. Brad Herries with the Austin Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

