Another Dallas pastor fired for inappropriate relationship with woman

Published  September 20, 2024 8:20am CDT
DALLAS - Another North Texas church is removing its lead pastor.

Trinity Bible Church of Dallas fired Steven Lawson for an inappropriate relationship with a woman.

Church elders made the announcement on Thursday, saying they became aware of the relationship several days ago.

"The elders have met with Steve and will continue to come alongside him and pray for him with the ultimate goal of his personal repentance. Steve will no longer be compensated by Trinity Bible Church of Dallas," the church said in a statement. 

Lawson has served the church since 2018.

At least 10 pastors across North Texas have stepped down or been forced out since May because of inappropriate behavior or moral issues.

Most notably, Gateway Church parted ways with its founder, Robert Morris, after he admitted to inappropriate sexual behavior with a 12-year-old girl decades ago. 

