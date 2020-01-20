Annual parade in South Dallas honors legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Spectators lined the parade route on Monday morning for the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade in South Dallas.

The procession featured about 250 entries, representing various community and non-profit organizations, church groups, youth groups. There were also several marching bands and drill teams, colorful floats, and more.

There were about 6,500 participants in the 2020 parade, the 38th year for the event.

The parade route covered one mile, from Holmes Street to Martin Luther King Boulevard and ended at Fair Park.

The annual event is sponsored by the MLK, Jr. Community Center.