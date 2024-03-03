Expand / Collapse search

UT Dallas student missing for a week found dead

DALLAS - A University of Texas at Dallas student who had been missing for about a week was found dead.

According to a statement from the university, Richardson police confirmed the death of Andrew Zhou Li, who had been missing since February 24.

Police are investigating Li’s cause of death.

His body was not found on campus, and UT Dallas police believe there is no threat to the community.

"Our thoughts and concerns are with all of Andrew’s family and friends, as well as our University community," UT Dallas said in a statement.

No further details have been released at this time.