Amir Omar defeats incumbent Bob Dubey to become mayor of Richardson

article

The Brief A new mayor has been chosen for the city of Richardson. Amir Omar earned 55% of the votes in the May 3 election. Incumbent Bob Dubey earned 42% of the votes.



Voters in the city of Richardson have picked Amir Omar to be the next Mayor of the city.

Omar earned 55 percent of the votes, where incumbent Bob Dubey earned 42 percent of the votes, according to unofficial results.

Amir Omar

Amir was elected to and served as the Place 7 Council Member for the City of Richardson in 2009 and was re-elected for a second term in 2011.

In 2012, he ran for the mayoral position in Richardson, but was defeated in that race.

For the next 10 years, he dedicated himself to giving back to the community, according to his website.

Amir completed his Master’s in business administration in 2013 from the University of Texas at Dallas in Richardson.

His website shows, "He has worked for the nation’s leader in smart irrigation, HydroPoint Data Systems, for almost ten years now as an executive for the company. In 2019, he became their first Senior Executive who lived outside of California and began taking on operational roles within the company as SVP of Customer Operations and now SVP of Customer Success and Strategic Services."