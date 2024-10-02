American Red Cross in urgent need of volunteers for Hurricane Helene relief

The Brief The American Red Cross desperately needs volunteers to staff shelters in the areas affected by Hurricane Helene. Volunteers must complete a 4 to 6-hour training course and commit to a two-week deployment. People with supervision, management, or organizational skills are encouraged to apply.



The American Red Cross North Texas Region is making an urgent plea for volunteers who are willing to travel to help those displaced by Hurricane Helene.

The Red Cross has 70 shelters set up across parts of the southeast that they’re supporting in response to the hurricane. But they’re spread thin on staff for those shelters.

Volunteers make up 90% of the organization’s workforce and many have already been deployed to affected states in the southeast.

"It takes a little while to get people moved out of the shelters into more permanent housing solutions. So, we’re expecting to need volunteers to rotate in every couple of weeks. So, we need hundreds of people who are willing to do that," said Linda Braddy, the American Red Cross North Texas Region CEO.

All candidates must complete the necessary training, which is about 4 to 6 hours, and be able to commit to a two-week deployment.

Applicants who don’t have disaster experience but have supervision, management, or organizational skills are encouraged to apply.

The Red Cross also needs caseworkers to help with military-connected families affected by the hurricane.

Miguel Guitierrez has been volunteering for about seven months. But he’s heading out to the southeast for his first deployment on Thursday.

The 26-year-old North Texan, who is also fluent in Spanish, is eager to help. He hopes others will be too.

"I need to just help others because of the situation I’m in. I have a place to sleep, and some people don’t because of something that suddenly happened. Makes me want to help them," he said.

If you’d like to apply to be a volunteer, visit www.redcross.org/volunteer.

Hurricane Helene has caused more than 1,500 blood donations to go uncollected in the southeast. So, even donating blood can help the people there.