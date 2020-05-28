American Airlines to cut management and support staff jobs

article

American Airlines said it will cut its management and support staff of 17,000 people by 30%. That’s about 5,100 employees.

With flights canceled and empty seats, the Fort Worth-based company began offering buyouts and early retirement. Next month, the airline plans to offer similar packages to flight attendants and pilots.

Nearly 40,000 out of 100,000 employees have already opted for temporary leave or retirement.

The layoffs may begin in October if enough employees do not take the buyout offers.

American Airlines is also retiring some of its older and less efficient planes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.