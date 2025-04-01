American Airlines flight diverts to DFW due to maintenance issue

The Brief An American Airlines flight from NY to Tokyo diverted to DFW Airport on Monday night due to a maintenance issue. The plane had already flown over the Pacific Ocean before turning back and landing at DFW. American Airlines confirmed the issue, and the flight is scheduled to continue to Tokyo on Tuesday morning.



AA 167 flight path from FlightAware.

An American Airlines flight from New York to Tokyo was forced to divert to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) on Monday night due to a maintenance issue.

What we know:

American Airlines Flight 167 departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York, bound for Tokyo’s Haneda Airport (HND).

According to FlightAware, the aircraft had already flown over the Pacific Ocean before turning back toward the U.S.

The flight originally took off from New York just before 10 p.m. ET and landed at DFW at 10:12 p.m. CT.

American Airlines confirmed in a statement that the diversion was due to a maintenance issue.

Related article

What's next:

Flight 167 is scheduled to depart from DFW to Tokyo on Tuesday morning.