American Airlines flight diverts to DFW due to maintenance issue
AA 167 flight path from FlightAware.
DALLAS - An American Airlines flight from New York to Tokyo was forced to divert to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) on Monday night due to a maintenance issue.
What we know:
American Airlines Flight 167 departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York, bound for Tokyo’s Haneda Airport (HND).
According to FlightAware, the aircraft had already flown over the Pacific Ocean before turning back toward the U.S.
The flight originally took off from New York just before 10 p.m. ET and landed at DFW at 10:12 p.m. CT.
American Airlines confirmed in a statement that the diversion was due to a maintenance issue.
What's next:
Flight 167 is scheduled to depart from DFW to Tokyo on Tuesday morning.
The Source: Information in this article comes from a statement made by American Airlines and FlightAware.