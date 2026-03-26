Dallas-based American Airlines flight attendant reported missing in Colombia

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The Brief A Dallas-based American Airlines flight attendant is missing in Colombia after disappearing during a routine layover in Medellín, officials said. Fernando Gutierrez was scheduled to return to work on a flight to Miami on Sunday but failed to show up after sharing his location at an Airbnb. The Association of Professional Flight Attendants and American Airlines are both actively engaged with local law enforcement and supporting Gutierrez’s family during the investigation.



Authorities are searching for a Dallas-based American Airlines flight attendant who went missing during a layover in Colombia over the weekend.

What we know:

Fernando Gutierrez disappeared Saturday night while in Medellín for a routine layover, according to local reports. He was scheduled to stay overnight before working a flight to Miami the following day.

Gutierrez reportedly shared his location at an Airbnb shortly before he went missing. Friends and coworkers have since filed missing person reports with local authorities.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants told FOX 4 it is supporting all efforts to locate their colleague. In a statement, American Airlines said it is "actively engaged" with local law enforcement and is providing support to Gutierrez’s family during the ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

Details regarding the circumstances of his disappearance remain limited. It is unclear if foul play is suspected at this time.