Amelia Jones' Fried Okra
FOX 4 reporter Amelia Jones shares one of her Thanksgiving favorites: Fried Okra.
Ingredients
1-2 lbs. fresh okra
1 cup corn meal
¼ cup flour
Salt and pepper
1 cup buttermilk (optional)
4 tablespoons butter
½ cup canola oil
Instructions
- Wash okra and pat dry, then slice into 1/2-inch pieces, discarding the tops.
- Mix cornmeal, flour, salt, and pepper. Optional: Dip okra in buttermilk then place in strainer before dredging in cornmeal mixture. (This is if you want a thicker batter.)
- Dredge okra in cornmeal and shake off excess.
- Melt 1 tablespoon butter and about 4 tablespoons oil in skillet on medium-high. When the oil is hot, add some of the okra and cook on one side until nicely browned, then flip to the other side. Don’t crowd the pan!
- Turn the heat down a little and continue cooking and stirring around a little until okra is nicely browned on all sides. Watch it because it will brown quickly!
- Repeat until all the okra is fried. Add oil and butter as needed.
- Remove from skillet with slotted spoon and place on paper towels to drain.