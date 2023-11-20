Expand / Collapse search

Amelia Jones' Fried Okra

FOX 4 reporter Amelia Jones shares one of her Thanksgiving favorites: Fried Okra.

Fried Okra

Ingredients 

1-2 lbs. fresh okra

1 cup corn meal

¼ cup flour

Salt and pepper

1 cup buttermilk (optional)

4 tablespoons butter

½ cup canola oil

Instructions 

  1. Wash okra and pat dry, then slice into 1/2-inch pieces, discarding the tops.
  2. Mix cornmeal, flour, salt, and pepper. Optional: Dip okra in buttermilk then place in strainer before dredging in cornmeal mixture. (This is if you want a thicker batter.)
  3. Dredge okra in cornmeal and shake off excess.
  4. Melt 1 tablespoon butter and about 4 tablespoons oil in skillet on medium-high. When the oil is hot, add some of the okra and cook on one side until nicely browned, then flip to the other side. Don’t crowd the pan!
  5. Turn the heat down a little and continue cooking and stirring around a little until okra is nicely browned on all sides. Watch it because it will brown quickly!
  6. Repeat until all the okra is fried. Add oil and butter as needed.
  7. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon and place on paper towels to drain.