Amber Alert: 10-year-old girl abducted in Hamlin, Texas
HAMLIN, Texas - An Amber Alert has been issued for 10-year-old Skylar Beach, who authorities believe was abducted by a 43-year-old man on a motorcycle.
Amber Alert: Skylar Beach
Amber Alert for missing girl in Texas
What we know:
Skylar was last seen at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Northwest Avenue G in Hamlin, Texas. She may be traveling on a black 2002 Suzuki motorcycle with Texas license plate 138A4V.
She was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, pink shorts and red Converse shoes.
Amber Alert: Suspect Terry Jeter
The suspect is Terry Jeter, a 43-year-old white man. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
Law enforcement officials believe the child is in grave or immediate danger.
Suspect believed to have abducted child on motorcycle
Amber Alert: Suspect Vehicle
Dig deeper:
Skylar Beach is a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 78 pounds, with auburn hair and brown eyes.
Terry Jeter is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Hamlin is about 190 miles west of Fort Worth.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or contact the Hamlin Police Department at 325-823-4604.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Texas Department of Public Safety.