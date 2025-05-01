Amber Alert: 10-year-old girl abducted in Hamlin, Texas

An Amber Alert has been issued for 10-year-old Skylar Beach, who authorities believe was abducted by a 43-year-old man on a motorcycle.

What we know:

Skylar was last seen at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Northwest Avenue G in Hamlin, Texas. She may be traveling on a black 2002 Suzuki motorcycle with Texas license plate 138A4V.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, pink shorts and red Converse shoes.

The suspect is Terry Jeter, a 43-year-old white man. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Law enforcement officials believe the child is in grave or immediate danger.

Dig deeper:

Skylar Beach is a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 78 pounds, with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Terry Jeter is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Hamlin is about 190 miles west of Fort Worth.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or contact the Hamlin Police Department at 325-823-4604.