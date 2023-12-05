AMBER Alert issued for missing 14-year-old from Beaumont

article

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl with special needs.

Seryna Ferrin was last seen on foot on Charlotte Drive in Beaumont on Monday around 7:20 p.m. She is 5'01" tall, 104 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing pink pajama pants, a white tank top, and had a blue backpack.

If you have information about Seryna, contact the Beaumont Police Department 409-832-1234.