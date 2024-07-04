Police searching for man who sparked Collin County AMBER Alert; kids found safe

article

The Princeton Police Department canceled an AMBER Alert for two children after they were found safe, but they are still searching for their father.

Princeton Police say they received a call from a local business that a man, believed to be 27-year-old Brandon Perales, was threatening to kill himself and his estranged wife who worked at the business.

Police said Perales continued to send threatening texts to his wife, who is the mother of the children.

Both the 8 and 6-year-old boys were found safe.

Police say Perales drives a black 2019 Ford Fusion.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call Princeton Police at 972-736-3901.