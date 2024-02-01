Missing Little Elm 10-year-old found safe thanks to Amber Alert

There's good news to report about the Amber Alert for a missing 10-year-old boy in Denton County.

Little Elm police said the child was found safe and was reunited with his family.

An Amber Alert was issued late Wednesday night for the boy.

He disappeared after walking away from his apartment complex near Main Street, north of Highway 380 in Little Elm.

Security cameras captured an image of him wearing a light-colored hoodie, dark-colored joggers, and dark-colored shoes when he disappeared.

There was a police search conducted for several hours on Wednesday night. It was scheduled to resume Thursday morning, but that wasn't needed.

Henry Smith told FOX 4 he got the Amber Alert on his phone and happened to spot the boy as he was filling up with gas.

"He was just walking in by himself and I had the Amber Alert already pulled up. It matched the description. So I went in there and asked him to make sure it was him," he said.

Smith said the boy confirmed his name and said he was okay.

"I told him, ‘You know everybody’s looking for you, right?' And he said no. So that's when I contacted the authorities," he said.

Smith said officers responded to the gas station within what felt like seconds.

"I was still on the phone with 911," he said.

FOX 4's cameras captured the happy moment the boy was reunited with a family member outside the gas station.

Police have not released any details about the boy's disappearance. They have only confirmed he's now safe.