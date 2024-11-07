Amber Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl in Hunt County

article

The Brief 16-year-old Jordan Maceachran was last seen Wednesday morning in West Tawakoni in Hunt County. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with "AC/DC" on it. Call police at 903-447-3605 if you see her.



Police in the Hunt County city of West Tawakoni need help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

A local Amber Alert was issued on Thursday afternoon for Jordan Maceachran.

She was last seen leaving her home in the 600 block of Valley West Drive in West Tawakoni on Wednesday morning.

She was wearing a black t-shirt with "AC/DC" on the front, black pants, and white shoes at the time.

The teen is described as being about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 180 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Maceachran mother told FOX 4 she takes medication for a mental health condition. Without it, she may become violent or suicidal.

Police consider her to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone who spots her is asked to call the West Tawakoni Police Department at 903-447-3605.