Amber Alert issued for missing autistic teen last seen in Dallas

An Amber Alert was issued for a missing autistic teen last seen in Dallas.

What we know:

DPS issued an alert Monday afternoon for 15-year- old Colton Kahan out of Rowlett.

According to the alert, he was last seen at 2525 Victory Ave in the Victory Park area of Dallas. Surveillance footage confirms that Colton exited a DART train at 9am on Monday as he boarded a Trinity Railway Express (TRE) train headed toward Irving/Fort Worth.

Colton was seen wearing blue shorts, a gray shirt, and red Crocs shoes.

Rowlett Police say Colton has high-functioning autism and his safety is a serious concern.

He is approximately 5’11" tall, weighs around 180 lbs, has dark hair and blue eyes.

This isn't the first time he has gone missing. According to Rowlett Police, he went missing on March 9 before he was found shortly after.

If located, please contact Rowlett Police Department at (972) 412-6200.