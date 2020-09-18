Expand / Collapse search

AMBER Alert issued for missing infant from Wells, Texas

By Ronnie Marley
Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)

WELLS, Texas - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing infant last seen in Wells, Texas. 

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, authorities are looking for one-month-old Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon who was last seen in the 500 block of Old Forest Road around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning. 

Argumon is described as a Black male, 1'10" tall, nine pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, wearing a diaper. 

If you have any information on Argumon's whereabouts, contact the Wells Police Department at (903) 683-2271. 