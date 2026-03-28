LIVE | No Kings Protests North Texas: Thousands rally against Trump Administration policies

Thousands of demonstrators are expected to gather across North Texas this weekend as part of a nationwide wave of 'No Kings' protests. Organizers have scheduled rallies in dozens of area cities as part of a global day of action targeting the Trump administration’s recent immigration and military policies.

LIVE UPDATES: ‘No Kings’ rallies in Dallas-Fort Worth

3 p.m.

According to Dallas police, one person had been detained.

2:50 p.m.

Man claims he was punched in the face to FOX 4's David Sentendry.

2:30 p.m.

Protesters clash with counter-protesters in Downtown Dallas.

1 p.m.

Alex Stein at ‘No Kings’ rally outside Dallas City Hall

Controversial social media personality and Dallas native Alex Stein was seen navigating the demonstration today, filming content for his followers. Stein, known for his "trolling" style of activism and viral confrontations at public events, was observed interacting with protesters as they chanted and displayed signs.

12:30 p.m.

Here is a look at protesters at the No Kings rally in Southlake.

12 p.m.

The No Kings protest outside of Dallas City Hall has started. There are hundreds of people in attendance. Organizers say there will be about a dozen local speakers prior to the march, which is expected to begin at 1:15 p.m.

11 a.m.

Two Carrollton residents joined the rally today, telling FOX 4 that a massive turnout is the only way to ensure their message reaches Washington. "We need big numbers for a difference to be made," one protester shared as the crowds continued to grow across North Texas.

10:15 a.m.

In Denton, singers and speakers have taken to a live mic to voice their opposition to the administration's policies.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Denton 'No Kings' rallies on March 28

10 a.m.

Thousands gathered in Frisco today to join the nationwide "No Kings" day of action. Demonstrators filled the streets to protest against the Trump administration’s policies on immigration and the war in Iran.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Frisco 'No Kings' protests on March 28

What are ‘No Kings’ rallies?

The backstory:

The "No Kings" movement emerged in 2025 following President Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Since June, millions have participated in the demonstrations, which allege the president is overstepping his executive authority.

The current rallies—the third major mobilization of the movement—were sparked by the deaths of several people during federal immigration operations in Minneapolis earlier this year. Concerns have also shifted toward U.S. military involvement in the Iran war and an ongoing partial government shutdown.

What they're saying:

Organizers said they intend to send a message of defiance against what they describe as a slide toward authoritarianism.

"In 3,000 towns, cities, and neighborhoods, we will be loud, proud, joyful, and determined in defense of our rights and our democratic country," said Deirdre Schifeling, the American Civil Liberties Union’s chief political and advocacy officer.

In North Texas, a flagship rally is scheduled for 12 p.m. at Dallas City Hall Plaza. Similar events are planned for Fort Worth, Denton, and Plano throughout the afternoon.

The other side:

The Trump administration has largely dismissed the protests. White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson described the demonstrations as products of "leftist funding networks" with little public support.

While the president has not commented on Saturday’s specific events, he previously addressed the movement’s name, telling reporters, "I don’t feel like a king. I have to go through hell to get stuff approved." Last year, several Republican leaders labeled the gatherings "anti-American."

No Kings Rallies in DFW

Allen: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at Watters Creek

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/922413/

Arlington: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at 700 Abram Street

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/907529/

Athens: 11:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Henderson County Court at Law

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/901718/

Burleson: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at 100 NW John Jones Drive

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/903138/

Carrollton: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at 1901 E. Belt Line Road

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/901957/

Corsicana: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the Corsicana Visitor Center

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/906399/

Denton: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Denton Courthouse Square

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/901003/

Farmersville: 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the public park next to the Exxon Station

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/906154/

Flower Mound: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Cross Timbers Road and Long Prairie Road

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/900981/

Forney: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. by registration only

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/917157/

Frisco: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. on FM 423 between Stonebrook Parkway and Main Street

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/902061/

Garland: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at 2949 George Bush Freeway

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/908152/

Granbury: 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Hood County Courthouse

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/907881/

Greenville: 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on the corner of Kari Lane and Wesley Street

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/911609/

Hillsboro: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Hill County Courthouse

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/908044/

Irving: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Irving City Hall

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/926566/

Jacksboro: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Jack County Courthouse

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/918531/

McKinney: 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. on the northwest side of Hwy. 380 and Hwy. 75

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/901253/

Midlothian: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Heritage Park

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/914875/

Mineral Wells: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. in Downtown Mineral Wells

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/909281/

Rockwall: 2 – 5 p.m. at the Rockwall County Courthouse

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/921407/

Southlake: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Southlake Town Square’s Rustin Park

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/903935/

Plano: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the northeast corner of Parker and Preston roads

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/910508/

Weatherford: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Parker County Courthouse

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/908724/

Wylie: 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at 742 E FM 544

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/921170/

FOX 4 will have live streaming coverage of the protests on the FOX Local app. FOX4News.com will also have live updates on the crowds, road closures, police activity, and more.