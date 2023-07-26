Amber Alert issued for missing 16-year-old in North Texas

article

A local Amber Alert was issued for a teenage girl police said may have been abducted from Royse City.

Caylee Sellers was last seen leaving a friend’s house and getting into an Uber on Saturday around 5 a.m.

According to police, the 16-year-old texted her friend afterward to say she had safely made it to her home in Caddo Mills.

But when Sellers' mother returned home later that day, she was not at the house. She also was not at her father's house or any friends' houses.

Police said the teen's phone was last detected in the Tarrant County city of Euless around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

"The Royse City Police Department has no information that Caylee Sellers was abducted; however; due to the length of time since she was last heard from, there are serious concerns for her safety," the department said in a news release.

A new law allows police to send out an Amber Alert in a 100-mile radius even though not all requirements for a statewide alert have been met.

Sellers is described as being about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 110 pounds with black hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white Colorado hoodie with black pants and a black backpack. That backpack contained additional clothing.

Anyone who spots her or has information is asked to contact Royse City police at 972-636-9422.