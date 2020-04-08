Amber Alert issued for missing 12-year-old girl from San Antonio

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl from San Antonio.

Amisty Monrreal was reportedly last seen in the 200 block of Barrett Place in San Antonio at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Amisty is described as a white female, 5’0” tall, 90 pounds, with brown highlighted hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the #45 on the front, blue jeans and black/gray Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at (210)207-7660.

FOX 26 reported this story from Houston.