AMBER Alert issued for 3 kids missing from Hondo, Texas

An AMBER Alert has been issued for three children who are believed to be traveling on foot with their father.

11-year-old Jonathan Wright, nine-year-old Lucas Wright, and eight-year-old Ariana Wright were last seen on Dec. 20 with their father near Settlers Pass, says the Medina County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

Authorities believe the children are with their father, 40-year-old Jonathan A. Wright, who is wanted on multiple out-of-state warrants.

The four are believed to be traveling on foot in the Rio Medina and/or Castroville area and were without shelter last night, says MCSO.

Jonathan Wright is described as white, 4'8" and 80 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing all green outerwear, an LL Bean bright blue undercoat and gray Adidas shoes with red bottoms.

Lucas Wright is described as white, 4'5" and 70 lbs with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing all green outerwear, an LL Bean orange-blue-and-white undercoat and gray Adidas shoes with red bottoms.

Ariana Wright is described as white, 4'5" and 70 lbs with hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing all green outerwear, an LL Bean purple undercoat, and brown boots with a camouflage leaf top.

Their father is described as white, 5'9" and 170 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an all green jacket.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the children or their father is asked to call the Medina County Sheriff's Office at 830-741-6153. MCSO warns that Jonathan A. Wright should not be approached.

