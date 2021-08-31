Amber Alert issued for 2 children abducted in East Texas

article

A statewide Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a missing 10-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy who are believed to be in grave danger.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Ashlynn and Desmond Wells were last seen in Rusk Texas Monday afternoon.

Ashlynn is described as a 10-year-old girl who has blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a peach t-shirt, peach shorts and gray/pink Nike shoes.

Desmond is an 11-year-old boy who also has blond hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue/black t-shirt, gray shorts and Wolverine hiking boots.

They are believed to be with 32-year-old Jesse Ray Schmidt, a white male who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

They could be in a black, 2012 Honda Civic with the Texas license plate number BNX6155.

Anyone who spots them should call 911 immediately or contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.