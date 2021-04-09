Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Texas boy
GONZALES, Texas - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old boy from Texas.
According to the alert, authorities believe Aaron McBeth was abducted.
He was last seen in the 400 block of Village Drive in Gonzales around 5 a.m. Friday.
The Amber Alert names 32-year-old Sylvia Garcia as a suspect.
Sylvia Garcia (Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety)
McBeth is 4’10" tall, 85 pounds, with brown eyes and blond hair. He was wearing a gray Iron Man shirt, blue jeans, black shoes with a stripe on the side, and a dark blue ball cap.
Garcia is 5’2" tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Call (830) 672-8968 to report information to Gonzales Police Department
This story was reported from Houston.