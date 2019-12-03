Amber Alert: Girl, 1, missing in Connecticut after mother was reportedly found dead inside home

Police in Connecticut are searching for a missing 1-year-old girl after her mother was reportedly found dead inside her home.

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday morning for the girl, named Venessa Morales, and police said she may be in danger. She was living in the city when her mother was found dead inside the home Sunday, according to the CT Post. By Wednesday, authorities issued an Amber Alert.

Authorities said Venessa wasn’t found when they searched the residence. Police described Venessa as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 17 pounds and is 2 feet 2 inches tall, according to missingkids.org.

Fox 61 reported that police were called to the home twice for a welfare check. The first call was from the woman’s employer who said she hadn’t shown up for work and did not call out, which was unlike her. Later in the evening, her family called and said they were unable to reach her.

When police searched the home, they found the woman’s body.

Early Tuesday morning, police Chief Andy Cota III confirmed the woman was Venessa’s mother. He said she “did not die of natural causes,” according to the CT Post.

Police did not release the mother’s name nor any information on possible suspects.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to call the Ansonia Police Department at (203) 735-1885.

