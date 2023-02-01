Amber Alert discontinued for newborn baby, toddler last seen in Silsbee, Texas over a week ago

article

UPDATE: An Amber Alert has been discontinued for 4-month-old Aiden Langford and 1-year-old Aalyiah Langford.

Officials did not provide any additional information.

------------------

An Amber Alert has been issued for a newborn baby and toddler last seen in Silsbee, Texas.

Authorities are looking for 4-month-old Aiden Langford and 1-year-old Aaliyah Langford last seen on the 2100 block of Alexander Road in Silsbee, Texas, on January 25 around 11:55 p.m.

Aiden is described as a white male, 2'6" tall, 25 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Aaliyah is described as a white female, 3' tall, 40 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police are looking for 31-year-old Tiffany Weaver and 29-year-old Aaron Langford in connection with their disappearance.

Tiffany is described as a white female, 5'7" tall, 135 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes while Aaron is described as a white male, 6'2" tall, 169 pounds, with red or auburn hair and green eyes.

Officials said they may be traveling in a white 2005 Chrysler van bearing Texas license plate BP9V603.

If you have any information on where they might be, contact police or 911.