Amber alert canceled after seven-month-old boy found safe; father in custody

An Amber Alert was canceled for a seven-month-old boy from Port Arthur on Monday, after he was found safe.

The Port Arthur Police Department says Jason Roberts has been reunited with his mother.

Little Jason's biological father Nathan Lynn Roberts, Jr., 26, is in custody and accused of kidnapping the child.

Police told KFDM/Fox 4 they began their search after Roberts allegedly forced his way into a home around 3:30 p.m. Monday and shot his son's mother.

KDFM/Fox 4 reports that is when Roberts drove away with the baby.

Police recovered a Gold Jeep Cherokee the father and son were in and began looking for the pair.

Officers found the child unharmed at about 7 p.m.