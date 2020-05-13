Amber Alert canceled after 14-year-old Grand Saline girl is found safe

article

The missing Grand Saline girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert is safe.

FBI agents found 14-year-old Willow Sirmans Thursday night near Louisville, Kentucky.

She was with 21-year-old Austen Walker, who was arrested on kidnapping charges.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office issued an Amber Alert after Sirmans was reportedly abducted Monday around 10 p.m.

Law enforcement officials believed she was in grave or immediate danger.f