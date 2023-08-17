AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old boy abducted from Beaumont

article

A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy who police say was abducted from Beaumont, Texas.

Investigators say Braylon Harris was last seen on surveillance video around 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 16 in the 1900 block of College Street.

Police say they frequent the area of College and The Avenues.

Police say Braylon Harris and Georgiann Randall were captured on surveillance video Wednesday on College Street in Beaumont. (Beaumont Police Department)

Harris was wearing short braids at the time.

The suspect in the case is Georgiann Randall. Police say she's 29 years old, is 5'7" tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Randall was last seen driving a gray SUV.

If you see either of them, or have any information, call 911 or the Beaumont Police Department at 409-880-3865.

