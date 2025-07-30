Wednesday Amber Alert: 3-year-old girl reported missing in Waco found safe

article

The Brief An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for 3-year-old Malina Toussaint. She was last seen with Tinisha Toussaint, 31, who was wanted in connection with the disappearance. Later Wednesday evening, Malina was reportedly found safe



An Amber Alert issued for a 3-year-old girl Wednesday afternoon in Waco has been resolved.

Waco Amber Alert

What we know:

The alert was issued around 5 p.m. Wednesday for Malina Toussaint, who was last seen at 2:58 p.m. at 4011 Bagby Avenue in Waco.

Malina was last seen wearing an orange swimsuit. She's described as a Black girl with brown eyes and blue hair.

She was last seen with Tinisha Toussaint, 31, who is listed as wanted in connection with Malina's disappearance. Tinisha is described as a Black woman with brown eyes, brown hair, about 6'3" and 265 pounds. She was last seen wearing an orange sundress.

The suspect vehicle is a gray 2019 Chevrolet Trax with Texas license plate number VML8873. It's described as having a large dent in the front end.

What we don't know:

Malina's relation to Tinisha was not included in the alert.

No information was given on where they may be heading.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the missing child or wanted woman are asked to call 911. The point of contact at Waco PD is listed as (254) 750-7500.