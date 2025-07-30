Expand / Collapse search

Wednesday Amber Alert: 3-year-old girl reported missing in Waco found safe

Published  July 30, 2025 5:29pm CDT
The Brief

    • An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for 3-year-old Malina Toussaint.
    • She was last seen with Tinisha Toussaint, 31, who was wanted in connection with the disappearance.
    • Later Wednesday evening, Malina was reportedly found safe

WACO, Texas - An Amber Alert issued for a 3-year-old girl Wednesday afternoon in Waco has been resolved. 

Waco Amber Alert

What we know:

The alert was issued around 5 p.m. Wednesday for Malina Toussaint, who was last seen at 2:58 p.m. at 4011 Bagby Avenue in Waco.

Malina was last seen wearing an orange swimsuit. She's described as a Black girl with brown eyes and blue hair. 

She was last seen with Tinisha Toussaint, 31, who is listed as wanted in connection with Malina's disappearance. Tinisha is described as a Black woman with brown eyes, brown hair, about 6'3" and 265 pounds. She was last seen wearing an orange sundress. 

The suspect vehicle is a gray 2019 Chevrolet Trax with Texas license plate number VML8873. It's described as having a large dent in the front end. 

What we don't know:

Malina's relation to Tinisha was not included in the alert. 

No information was given on where they may be heading. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the missing child or wanted woman are asked to call 911. The point of contact at Waco PD is listed as (254) 750-7500.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

