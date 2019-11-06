‘Amazon 4-Star’ retail store opens at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco

Amazon users have a new spot to shop in North Texas -- but this time you have to go into the store.

Amazon 4-Star opened on Wednesday at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco and carries things like electronics, kitchen and home items, books, toys and games.

The name is a reference to nearly everything inside the store having a rating of four stars or more by Amazon customers or is new and trending.

“We want to meet our customers where they are,” said Amazon’s Drew Sheriff. “We know people love to shop offline in stores like this, so we really think it compliments amazon.com, provides customers a way to see something, products in person.”

The store will also rotate products weekly, making sure customers find something new every time they visit.